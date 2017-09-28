Man Versus Machine

No matter how I write this column, I'm going to be accused of being an old curmudgeon; so I'll just admit it and beat someone to the punch (probably a friend with the initials S.W.). In the space I have, I'm going to let off some steam on technology. For the record, I don't hate all technology -- just some.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.