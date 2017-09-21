Scenes From Ozark Orchard Festival

Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Goodman Alderwoman Alice Kezar, left, and Paula Brody take a moment to pause during volunteering at the Ozark Orchard Festival in Goodman.

Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Sgt. Richard Wade, ROTC instructor with the Air Force JROTC program in Neosho schools, helps Nala Chacon put newly whipped cotton candy into bags to sell. The JROTC program operated the booth as a fundraiser, which was most popular with children that day.