Seriously? National Media Fair And Balanced?
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Does anyone really doubt that a lot of the national media coverage is slanted when it comes to reporting? Can anyone truly say, with a straight face, that they think most of the national media is fair and balanced in how they present the different views?
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.