East Newton Spoils Volleyball Senior Night At MCHS

Photo by Rick Peck Senior members of the McDonald County High School volleyball team were honored prior to the Lady Mustangs match against East Newton on Oct. 10 at MCHS. Show are, from left, Hector Moreno (manager), Raye Pearcy, Madison Hall, Karla Barreda, Megan Wofford, Hollie Garvin and Sulma Perez (manager).

The McDonald County High School volleyball team closed out its 2017 regular season last week with losses to East Newton and Aurora.