Aurora Pushes Past Mustangs

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County quarterback Peyton Barton picks up some of his 104 yards he gained in the Mustangs' 42-32 loss to Aurora on Oct. 13 at Aurora High School.

McDonald County could not overcome a slow start, falling behind 14-0 just three minutes into the game, before finally falling to the Aurora Houn' Dawgs 42-32 on Oct. 13 at Aurora High School -- despite outscoring their opponent over the final 45 minutes of the game.