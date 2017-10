RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County Circuit Clerk's staff are, left to right, Jessica Bergen, Lori Sellers, Athena Thacker, Jennifer Mikeska, Stephanie Sweeten, Tanya Lewis, Debby Daniels, Monica Willyard, not pictured, Courtney Bohannon and Laura Williams.

Circuit Clerk Jennifer Mikeska is responsible for every case that goes through Circuit Court.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.