Books And More Available At Library Book Sale

The McDonald County Library Fall Book Sale will be held Oct. 9-14 in the community room of the Main Library, located in Pineville at 808 Bailey Road. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. On Thursday, select items will be half-price, while on Friday and Saturday customers will be allowed to fill an entire bag for only a dollar.

