Books And More Available At Library Book Sale
Thursday, October 5, 2017
The McDonald County Library Fall Book Sale will be held Oct. 9-14 in the community room of the Main Library, located in Pineville at 808 Bailey Road. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. On Thursday, select items will be half-price, while on Friday and Saturday customers will be allowed to fill an entire bag for only a dollar.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.