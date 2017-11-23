ESA Plans Holiday Homes Tour

Courtesy Photo The home of Dylan and Kya Thomas is nestled among trees on the eastern ridge of Anderson and located at 414 ½ E. Apple Street. The Thomas home is one of four on the Holiday Homes Tour scheduled for Dec. 3.

Lambda Chi chapter of ESA International hopes area residents will be ready to share the Christmas spirit in four Anderson, Mo., homes from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. All four sites are within blocks of one another, giving ticket holders plenty of time to enjoy the Chapter's Christmas Tea, held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Anderson United Methodist Church.