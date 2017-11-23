ESA Plans Holiday Homes Tour
Thursday, November 23, 2017
Lambda Chi chapter of ESA International hopes area residents will be ready to share the Christmas spirit in four Anderson, Mo., homes from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. All four sites are within blocks of one another, giving ticket holders plenty of time to enjoy the Chapter's Christmas Tea, held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Anderson United Methodist Church.
