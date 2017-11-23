Council To Discuss Trail Grants
Thursday, November 23, 2017
Anderson's monthly city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at Anderson City Hall. The public is invited to join city officials as they discuss the future of trail grants and projects in town.
