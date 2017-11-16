Youth Trapping Education Workshop Set

Youth, ages 7 and older, can sign up for a youth trapper education course, offered by Young Outdoorsmen United, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, near Pineville. Youth, ages 7-15, must be accompanied by an adult. Youth over 16 are not required to have an adult present, but it is recommended. Call 417-439-8594 by Nov. 23 to register to attend.

