Youth Trapping Education Workshop Set
Thursday, November 16, 2017
Youth, ages 7 and older, can sign up for a youth trapper education course, offered by Young Outdoorsmen United, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, near Pineville. Youth, ages 7-15, must be accompanied by an adult. Youth over 16 are not required to have an adult present, but it is recommended. Call 417-439-8594 by Nov. 23 to register to attend.
