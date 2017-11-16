Red Bests Black In Mustang Dual

Wrestling Season Begins Nov. 28 In Rogers, Ark.

By Rick Peck

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Print item

RICK PECKSPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTRY PRESS Jaw Di takes an elbow to the face on his way to pinning Justin Smith during the McDonald County High School wrestling team's annual Red/Black Dual held Nov. 10 at MCHS.
Zoom

RICK PECKSPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTRY PRESS Jaw Di takes an elbow to the face on his way to pinning Justin Smith during the McDonald County High School wrestling team's annual Red/Black Dual held Nov. 10 at MCHS.

The McDonald County High School wrestling Red team beat the Black team, 51-42, in the annual Red/Black Mustang Dual held on Nov. 10 at MCHS.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.