Seventh-Grade Girls Take Third In Tournament
Thursday, November 9, 2017
The McDonald County seventh-grade girls' basketball team took third place in the East Newton Seventh Grade Girls' Basketball Tournament with a 28-12 win over Cassville on Nov. 3 at Triway.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.