Junior Wrestlers Rally For Win At Seneca
Thursday, November 9, 2017
McDonald County rallied from a 66-41 deficit with six consecutive pins in the final six matches to hand Seneca a 77-66 loss in a junior high wrestling dual held Nov. 2 at Seneca High School.
