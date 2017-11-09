Final Step In Countywide Trail Development Topic Of Upcoming Meeting
Thursday, November 9, 2017
Gathering public input regarding the development of bicycle and pedestrian trails in McDonald County is the purpose of a meeting planned by the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.