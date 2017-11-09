Anderson Eighth Graders Visit Capitol
Thursday, November 9, 2017
On Friday, Nov. 3, the Anderson Middle School eighth-grade class, along with Principal Ken Anders, teachers Brandon Martin, Cathy Keith, Amy Dill, Daphne Still, Caleb Littlefield, Cody Hobbs, Sara Doeppke, and bus drivers Kevin Garvin and Keith Garvin, traveled to Jefferson City and toured the State Capitol.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.