Anderson Eighth Graders Visit Capitol

PHOTO SUBMITTED Pictured is the eighth-grade class; Ken Anders, principal; teachers, Brandon Martin, Cathy Keith, Amy Dill, Daphne Still, Caleb Littlefield, Cody Hobbs, and Sara Doeppke.

On Friday, Nov. 3, the Anderson Middle School eighth-grade class, along with Principal Ken Anders, teachers Brandon Martin, Cathy Keith, Amy Dill, Daphne Still, Caleb Littlefield, Cody Hobbs, Sara Doeppke, and bus drivers Kevin Garvin and Keith Garvin, traveled to Jefferson City and toured the State Capitol.