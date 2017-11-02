College Student Hosting Coat Drive

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, November 2, 2017

Photo by Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press This collection box at Pineville City Hall is one of several that are set up around town to help out McDonald County youngsters. College student Eli Jones, a Pineville resident, is collecting hats, gloves and coats for children in McDonald County so they can stay warm this winter.
When college student Eli Jones was faced with coming up with a community service project, he thought back to his 4-H roots. He wanted to help McDonald County youngsters stay warm this winter.

