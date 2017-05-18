The Killing Of A King

We were greeted by Wayne Johnson as we gathered to worship on Mother's Day at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayer was requested for Doug Cory. Janet Chaney led the congregational reading from Proverbs 31:10-30 about 'the virtuous wife' and gave a humorous reading "A Woman's Prayer" as the devotional in honor of our mothers. We also recognized all the mothers in the congregation and presented them with a gift. We thank God for our Christian mothers.

