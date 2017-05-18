So, what's for lunch?

Francisco Jasso (in baseball cap) serves samples of his caliente jalapeno quesadillas to the students at McDonald County High School during lunch last week. Students in a nutrition and wellness class taught by Marie Strader developed five recipes that met federal regulations with the winning recipe to be included in next year’s lunch menu.

Come next year at McDonald County High School, students might have the option of eating something created by students in one of Marie Strader's nutrition and wellness classes.