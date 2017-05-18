So, what's for lunch?
HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS CREATE ITEM ON THIS FALL’S MEMU
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Come next year at McDonald County High School, students might have the option of eating something created by students in one of Marie Strader's nutrition and wellness classes.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.