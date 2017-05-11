Fred, The Golf Course Squirrel

Photo by Stan Fine Theresa and Fred the squirrel inside the Elk River Golf Course pro shop.

Using my clean hand I wiped off my golf cart's seat. Once certain the dirt once there was now on the palm of my hand, I drove the cart the short distance which separated my property from that of the nine holes of golf and the pro shop. As always I parked the cart near the shop's front door and as I walked through the entry, and without really looking at her, I greeted the woman responsible for keeping track of the golfers: "What's up," I asked.