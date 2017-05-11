City Experiences Damage To Marshal's Office Cars, Gas Leak
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Pineville Deputy Marshal Chris Owens has heard how dangerous flash flooding incidents can be. Now, he can say what it's like to be in such a situation and how frightening it can be.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.