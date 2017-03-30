Lady Warriors Take Down Lady Mustangs 6-2
Thursday, March 30, 2017
The New Covenant Academy Lady Warriors from Springfield handed McDonald County a 6-2 loss in the Lady Mustangs soccer team's 2017 season opener.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.