The Wake-Up Call

We had a wonderful crowd and several visitors as we gathered to worship on a beautiful Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Tom and Mildred Sharp were celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary. What a milestone and a blessing to have them with us! Special prayers were requested for Kirsten Crosby and Nate Miller. Steve Mason and Eileen Hawkins shared praises. Dot invited the church to the Noel Senior Citizens' volunteer dinner at 5:30 p.m., March 25, at the Center in Noel.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.