Letter Writing Lead To Wedding
TEEN-AGE FRIENDS’ WRITINGS SPANNING SEPARATION
Thursday, June 22, 2017
J.B. and June Jones of Goodman recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary with at party at their home with family and friends.
