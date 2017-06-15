Gifts For The Kid Who Has Everything

Rick Lett was celebrating a birthday and Jerry Abercrombie opened our Sunday morning worship service with prayer as we gathered to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for Doug Cory, Shirley Obenshain, Alesia Parish, John Adams, the Raymond Scott family, the Twila Martin family and Debbie and Bobbie.

