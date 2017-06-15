12th-Grade A Honor Roll
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Abby Shea Bishop, Brandon Christopher Burt, Angela Lauren Deal, Carlie Dill, Alisha Carole Dziennik, Patrick Shane Elkins Jr., Zane William Eslick, Lauren Goff, Octavianna Paige Hackett, Briana Janae Landon, Bethany Shyann Leemasters, Andrew Link, Juan Angel Ramirez, Auston Reinke, Bailey Rickett, Dawnetta Elaine Rosiles, Journey Sanny, Hanna Jenay Schmit, Kylee Dawn Shields, Mary Jean Smith, Alaska Dawn Stone (Baker), Cameryn Leann Taylor, Bailey Tyson.
