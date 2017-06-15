11th-Grade B Honor Roll
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Istarlin Salat Adan, Jessica Sally Ali'ifua-Hurlbert, April Marie Anderson, Jayci Nichole Ankney, Karla Aurora Barreda, Peyton Gene Barton, Ruth Dene' Bates, Wyatt Bullet Beck, Trey Cooper Black, Harli Marie Blessing, Branden Lee Roy Blevins, Timber Buck Bowers, Aspen Tammay Bowman, Lucas Dean Boze, Hailey Mae Branson, Alaina Renee Brown, Emily Dawn Brown, William Hunter Bruce, Emma Nydine Buchanan, Courtney Lynn Bunch, Dustin Wayne Burrow, Kyle Edward Busby, Matthew M Calhoun, Chance Cawood, Matthew Aaron Cole, Grant Ryley Cooper, Jacob Cooper, Jessica Mariah James 1:17 Cortez, Kristy Leann Cox, Andrea Denise Creason, Caleb C Curtis.
