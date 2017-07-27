SWC City Board Votes To Sell Police Car
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Southwest City's Board of Aldermen voted to sell a former police vehicle to the highest, and only, bidder at the council meeting on Tuesday, July 11.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.