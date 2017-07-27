KBVA, 'Variety 106.5,' To Become 'Lite 106.5' On Tuesday
Hog Radio promises only minor changes at local radio station
Thursday, July 27, 2017
GRAVETTE (Ark.) -- The transition should be smooth and almost seamless when Hog Radio Inc., a part of the Bunyard Media Group, takes over the operation of the KBVA FM radio station on Tuesday, according to Candace-Dixon Horne, general manger of Hog Radio in Springdale.
