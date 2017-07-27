KBVA, 'Variety 106.5,' To Become 'Lite 106.5' On Tuesday

Photo by Randy Moll After 26 years of broadcasting, Gayla McKenzie’s KBVA Variety 106.5 will change hands on Tuesday, becoming part of Hog Radio. Programming will remain as close as possible to the current format.

GRAVETTE (Ark.) -- The transition should be smooth and almost seamless when Hog Radio Inc., a part of the Bunyard Media Group, takes over the operation of the KBVA FM radio station on Tuesday, according to Candace-Dixon Horne, general manger of Hog Radio in Springdale.