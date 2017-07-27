CORRECTION -- It was incorrectly reported in the June 29 issue that the Anderson City Council voted to sponsor the installation fee of new equipment at the park in front of City Hall at a cost of $3,450. The council voted to sponsor the installation at a cost of $3,000.

