Tomato Time
Thursday, July 20, 2017
My folks were proud of their garden. Their pride and joy was to have ripe tomatoes by the fourth of July. Summer would not be summer without a table-full of tomatoes. This Summer has been different; the weather hasn't cooperated, and the tomato crop has not done well. That just makes us appreciate the good tomatoes we do have!
