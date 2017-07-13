Creation To The Cross
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Janice Moss was celebrating a birthday and Wayne Johnson greeted the congregation as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers of healing were requested for Tom Sharp, Doug Cory, Debbie Taylor and Gerald Mason.
