I-49 Crash Damages Fire Truck

Photo submitted by Gregg Sweeten The car that stuck a Pineville fire truck sustained significant damage. The truck was parked on the shoulder of I-49 to fight a car fire.

CUT: One of Pineville Rural Fire Department's fire trucks incurred damage Jan. 4 when a motorist ran her car into the vehicle while it was parked on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 71 with its lights flashing. Sweeten believes that motorists should pay better attention while on the road and be aware of their surroundings.