I-49 Crash Damages Fire Truck
Thursday, January 12, 2017
CUT: One of Pineville Rural Fire Department's fire trucks incurred damage Jan. 4 when a motorist ran her car into the vehicle while it was parked on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 71 with its lights flashing. Sweeten believes that motorists should pay better attention while on the road and be aware of their surroundings.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.