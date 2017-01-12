Coach Says Mustangs Improving

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County’s Boston Dowd and Webb City’s Alex Gaskill fight for a rebound during the Mustangs’ 71-49 loss on Saturday in the Kaminsky Classic at Joplin High School.

The Webb City Cardinals used a strong start and a big second half to beat the McDonald County Mustangs 71-49 Saturday in the final round of Kaminsky Classic at Joplin High School.