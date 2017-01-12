Coach Says Mustangs Improving
THE TEAM CONTINUES TO IMPROVE AS SEASON PROGRESSES
Thursday, January 12, 2017
The Webb City Cardinals used a strong start and a big second half to beat the McDonald County Mustangs 71-49 Saturday in the final round of Kaminsky Classic at Joplin High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.