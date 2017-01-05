Craig Gets 100th Wrestling Win
GEROW WINS TITLE AT TOURNAMENT IN SPRINGFIELD
Thursday, January 5, 2017
McDonald County junior Jakob Gerow won the 120-pound weight class and teammate senior Truman Craig won his 100th match of his high school career to lead the Mustangs to a sixth place in the team standings at the 49th Annual Kinloch Classic Wrestling Tournament held Dec. 29-30 at Parkview High School in Springfield.
