Craig Gets 100th Wrestling Win

McDonald County junior Jakob Gerow won the 120-pound weight class and teammate senior Truman Craig won his 100th match of his high school career to lead the Mustangs to a sixth place in the team standings at the 49th Annual Kinloch Classic Wrestling Tournament held Dec. 29-30 at Parkview High School in Springfield.

