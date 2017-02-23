State's Fence Laws Topic At March 7 Meeting
Thursday, February 23, 2017
CASSVILLE -- A program to discuss Missouri's complicated fence law is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at The Courthouse, 700 Main St., Cassville.
