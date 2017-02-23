Lesson From The Little Flock

This past Sunday (as of this writing), we returned home after the church meeting and saw a small flock of chickens traipsing around our yard. The neighbors said this flock of six had been wandering the neighborhood for a week, but this was the first time we saw them. Having raised chickens in New Mexico, we determined that they are Rhode Island Reds. And this little group is not afraid of people: three of them came right up to me.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.