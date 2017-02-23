Food Pantry Donation
Thursday, February 23, 2017
RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Farm Bureau recently donated $350, and Harps donated $25 to the McDonald County High School food pantry. Pictured, from left, are Madison Mitchell, FFA president, Michael Shaddox, high school counselor, and John Hobbs of Farm Bureau.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.