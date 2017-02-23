Fewer Are Being Saved: They Walk On In Darkness
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Brother Mark and Shelley Hall were celebrating their anniversary as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Wayne Johnson opened our service with prayer and special prayers were requested for the Fred Hall family, the Ada White family, Jerry Abercrombie, Weston Allison, Bill Nelson, Ashton Cory, the Dover's grandson, Angela's friend, Donna and Roxanne.
