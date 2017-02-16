Big Run Dooms Lady Mustangs
Thursday, February 16, 2017
A 13-0 run by the Providence Lady Patriots in the middle of the second quarter erased a seven-point McDonald County lead and sparked the Lady Patriots to a 53-46 win on Feb. 10 at Providence Academy in Rogers, Ark.
