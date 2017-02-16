Big Run Dooms Lady Mustangs

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County’s Caitylnn Sedillos drives against a pair of Providence Lady Patriots defenders to score two of her nine points in the Lady Mustangs 53-46 loss on Feb. 10 in Rogers.

A 13-0 run by the Providence Lady Patriots in the middle of the second quarter erased a seven-point McDonald County lead and sparked the Lady Patriots to a 53-46 win on Feb. 10 at Providence Academy in Rogers, Ark.