It's Time To Share Your Bounty

So, last month, three UCLA basketball players were arrested in China for shoplifting while on a team trip. Stealing is wrong in any setting but, in China, they take the penalties to a different level. It just so happened that President Trump was visiting China at the same time and he asked the Chinese president to let the kids return home.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.