Salary Commission To Meet And Set Salaries
Thursday, December 7, 2017
The McDonald County Salary Commission will meet in the County Commissioner's Room of the McDonald County Courthouse, 602 Main Street, Pineville, at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13 to elect a chairman of the Salary Commission and to determine the salary of every elected county officer.
