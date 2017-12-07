Salary Commission To Meet And Set Salaries

The McDonald County Salary Commission will meet in the County Commissioner's Room of the McDonald County Courthouse, 602 Main Street, Pineville, at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13 to elect a chairman of the Salary Commission and to determine the salary of every elected county officer.

