Holiday Express to stop in Anderson on Monday

COURTESY PHOTO/Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express will be stopping in Anderson next Monday, Dec. 11. COURTESY PHOTO/Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express will be stopping in Anderson next Monday, Dec. 11.

The highly-acclaimed KCS Holiday Express is scheduled to visit Anderson from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.