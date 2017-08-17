Specialist: Annually Test Well Water
Thursday, August 17, 2017
MARSHFIELD -- Rural residents who get their water from private wells need to take steps to make sure their water supply is safe, according to Bob Schultheis, a natural resources engineering specialist with University of Missouri Extension.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.