Club Holds Silent Book Auction

The August meeting of the Noel Woman's Club was called to order by President Dot. The Pledge of Allegiance and Lord's Prayer were recited. Roll call was taken with 16 members present. The minutes were read by Secretary Debbie. The treasurer's report was given by Bonnie. Thank you notes were read from Lea, Noel School and College of the Ozarks for a scholarship for a Noel graduate.

