Spiritual Maintenance

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, special prayers were requested for Bob Parish, Janet Chaney, Mike Jefferson and travel prayers for several. Janet Chaney gave the devotion "God is Never Beyond Our Reach" and read Matthew 7:7, "Ask and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you." There is no problem too big for God. Seek Him during your hour of need.

