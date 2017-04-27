Eagles Hand Mustangs Another Loss

By Rick Peck

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County third baseman James King has a foul pop-up glance off his glove while left-fielder Oakley Roessler looks on during the Mustangs&#8217; 12-4 loss to at Joplin High School on April 22.
The Joplin Eagles handed McDonald County High School its fifth consecutive loss by claiming a 12-4 decision on April 22 at Joplin High School. The game was originally scheduled to be played at MCHS but was moved to the turf field at Joplin due to wet grounds at McDonald County High School.

