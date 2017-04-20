Woman's Club Schedules Bake Sale

The Noel Woman's Club was called to order with 16 present including one visitor. After the Pledge of Allegiance and Lord's Prayer were recited the minutes were read and approved by Secretary Debbie. Bonnie gave the treasurer's report. We welcomed Leandra as our visitor and hope she will join us.

