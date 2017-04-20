Demolished Firehouses
FIREFIGHTERS DIG OUT OF TANGLED FIREHOUSES; CONTINUE SERVING COMMUNITY
Thursday, April 20, 2017
An EF-2 tornado relocated a 400-pound air compressor to the fire station's roof and buried fire trucks in debris, but it didn't stop the Goodman fire crews from helping their community.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.