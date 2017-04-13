Three Fairs In One

NOEL SCHOOLS HOLD FAIRS FOR BOOKS, SCIENCE, ART

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Print item

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Susie Eh looks at items at the book fair at Noel Elementary. The school also recently had a science fair and an art fair.
Zoom

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Susie Eh looks at items at the book fair at Noel Elementary. The school also recently had a science fair and an art fair.

Noel Elementary School and Junior High School's recent book, science and art fair was the first time for all three fairs to be held at once.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.