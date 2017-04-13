Good Thinking Same Old Crowd

Air flamed against the night sky. The small church building was a total loss. Members of the congregation met, and decided to hold Sunday services in the only available building in town, the local tavern. As the people assembled on the following Sunday morning, the tavern-owner's pet parrot looked out over the crowd and proclaimed in a squawking tone: "New piano player. New M. C. New floor show. Same old crowd!"

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.